Germany and the United Kingdom signed in London the Treaty of Friendship and Bilateral Cooperation between the Federal Republic of Germany and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The documents were signed by the heads of government of Germany, Friedrich Merz, and Great Britain, Keir Starmer, as well as the foreign ministers of Germany, Johann Wadeful, and Great Britain, David Lammy.

Starmer called the signing a "historic" fact, and the document a "very special agreement, the first of its kind ever between the two countries." It covers, according to the British Prime Minister, such areas as security, defense, trade, the economy, etc.

This is a historic day for German-British relations. Friedrich Merz Chancellor of Germany

He noted that this will deepen cooperation, especially after the UK leaves the EU.

We will cooperate more closely in the areas of defense, foreign policy, and economic policy.

The treaty focuses primarily on security policy: the two states agreed on closer cooperation in weapons projects, mutual military assistance, deepening cooperation between intelligence services, etc.

Both sides commit to jointly addressing “new, far-reaching challenges to Euro-Atlantic security in an era characterized by heightened strategic competition, challenges to the rules-based international order, and challenges to their democracies from growing hybrid threats.” Share

The German-British treaty does not contain specific clauses on nuclear deterrence, however, it mentions conducting an in-depth dialogue on defense issues of common interest and global strategic foresight, including nuclear issues.