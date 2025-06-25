Britain will provide Ukraine with 350 ASRAAM air defense missiles using funds from frozen Russian assets

Britain will transfer 350 ASRAAM air defense missiles to Ukraine. The supply will be financed with proceeds from frozen Russian assets.
Points of attention
- Britain is delivering 350 ASRAAM air defense missiles to Ukraine, funded by proceeds from frozen Russian assets.
- The transfer of missiles is a show of support for Ukraine in the ongoing conflict initiated by Russia.
- Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of holding Russia accountable for its military actions and urged for a return to peace negotiations.
Britain used funds from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine
Britain has announced a new defense package of military assistance for Ukraine.
The Prime Minister emphasized that it is Russia that should be held responsible for the "barbaric and illegal war," and using funds from its assets is a fair step.
Starmer also called on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to return to peace talks, which are currently blocked.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in The Hague after meetings with King Charles III and Keir Starmer in London. Both British leaders publicly reaffirmed their support for Ukraine.
Speaking at the panel discussion, Zelenskyy noted that defending Ukraine remains an issue that unites all political forces in Britain. He also noted the high level of support among British society.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-