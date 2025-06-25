Britain will provide Ukraine with 350 ASRAAM air defense missiles using funds from frozen Russian assets

Britain will transfer 350 ASRAAM air defense missiles to Ukraine. The supply will be financed with proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced at the NATO summit in The Hague that the country would deliver 350 ASRAAM air-to-air missiles. The delivery would be financed by £70 million received as interest on frozen Russian assets. Share

The Prime Minister emphasized that it is Russia that should be held responsible for the "barbaric and illegal war," and using funds from its assets is a fair step.

Russia, not Ukraine, must pay the price for Putin's barbaric and illegal war. Our support will never waver. Keir Starmer Prime Minister of Britain

Starmer also called on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to return to peace talks, which are currently blocked.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in The Hague after meetings with King Charles III and Keir Starmer in London. Both British leaders publicly reaffirmed their support for Ukraine.

Speaking at the panel discussion, Zelenskyy noted that defending Ukraine remains an issue that unites all political forces in Britain. He also noted the high level of support among British society.