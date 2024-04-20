How could the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy the Russian Tu-22MZ — the answer of British intelligence

The Russian army lost one of its Tu-22M3 strategic bombers. The plane took part in strikes on southern Ukraine on April 19.

What weapon did the Ukrainian military use to shoot down the Tu-22MZ?

The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain noted that the Ukrainian military shot down a Russian strategic bomber for the first time. This information was confirmed both in Ukraine and in Russia.

At the same time, British intelligence officers believe that the Ukrainian military used S-200 missiles to shoot down the Russian Tu-22M3.

However, it is almost certain that the reports of the use of the S-200 (SA-5) missile are accurate, and that this was another successful Ukrainian operation against the Russian Air Force. This system is likely the same installation that was used to shoot down a Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft on February 23, 2024, the report said. Share

Destruction of the Tu-22M3. What is known

On April 19, the Commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleschuk, announced that for the first time, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the Tu-22M3 strategic bomber, which the Russians use to attack Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine noted that this is the first time when a strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation was destroyed during a combat mission.

Yevlash noted that the destruction of the Tu-22M3 strategic bomber of the occupation army of the Russian Federation is a turning point for Russian aviation.

We have resources with which we can reach such great distances. We have already proven this during the downing of the A-50 anti-aircraft defense aircraft. And this became another confirmation that we can modify our various means that can reach even such long distances and effectively attack enemy aircraft, in particular the Tu-22M3, Yevlash noted. Share

According to him, the special operations of the Ukrainian military will inflict a painful blow on the Russian occupiers.

Yevlash emphasized that very soon the pilots of the occupation army of the Russian Federation will understand that they are not safe even at a great distance from the front line in the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin.