How foreigners can obtain Ukrainian citizenship — an algorithm of actions

The State Migration Service has developed and is implementing an algorithm for accepting certain categories of foreigners into Ukrainian citizenship. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has already published an algorithm of actions that will help to understand this issue.

Algorithm for accepting Ukrainian citizenship for certain categories of foreigners

How to acquire Ukrainian citizenship for a person who has outstanding services to Ukraine, or whose admission to Ukrainian citizenship is in the state interest of Ukraine. To do this, you need to:

Contact the territorial unit of the State Social Insurance Institution (SMS) at your place of residence in person.

Submit documents:

application for admission to Ukrainian citizenship (according to the established form, formed in the territorial unit of the State Migration Service, in 2 notes);

a submission addressed to the President of Ukraine, the central executive body of Ukraine, stating that the person has outstanding services to Ukraine, or that admission to Ukrainian citizenship is in the state interest of Ukraine ( form 21, 22 )

national passport with a translation into Ukrainian, certified in accordance with the established procedure, with a note on the legality of residence in the territory of Ukraine (if available, a temporary or permanent residence permit);

obligation to pass exams on the basics of the Constitution of Ukraine, the history of Ukraine, and the level of proficiency in the state language, within two years from the moment of acquiring Ukrainian citizenship;

declaration of renunciation of foreign citizenship (in the prescribed form);

3 photos 35x45 mm;

a receipt for payment of state duty in the amount of UAH 8.50 kopecks.

When submitting an application, original documents are presented.

Obtain an identity document confirming citizenship of Ukraine.

After the issuance of the Decree of the President of Ukraine on the admission of a person to Ukrainian citizenship, obtain a certificate of registration of the person as a citizen of Ukraine and submit an application for the issuance of a passport of a citizen of Ukraine.

How to acquire Ukrainian citizenship for a person who is/was serving in military service under a contract in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, or the National Guard of Ukraine

persons undergoing military service — 3 years of continuous legal residence from the date the contract comes into force; persons who have completed military service under a contract and have been discharged from military service: 5 years of continuous legal residence or being married to a citizen of Ukraine for more than 2 years. Please note! Continuity of residence is not required for persons who have completed military service under a contract and have been discharged from military service based on a medical certificate due to unfitness for service.

You must personally contact the territorial unit of the State Social Insurance Institution at your actual place of residence/stay. Submit documents:

Application for admission to Ukrainian citizenship (according to the established form, formed in the territorial unit of the State Migration Service, in 2 notes);

3 photos 35x45 mm;

declaration of renunciation of foreign citizenship (in the prescribed form);

income certificate;

a receipt for payment of state duty in the amount of UAH 8.50 kopecks;

In case of service, the following is submitted:

service contract and certificate from the place of service, military ID card, national passport* with a translation into Ukrainian and certified in accordance with the established procedure; obligation to pass exams within two years from the moment of acquiring Ukrainian citizenship**.

In the case of service and discharge based on a medical opinion due to unfitness for service, a certificate from the place of service on the period of military service is submitted, a copy of the order on discharge from military service, certified in accordance with the established procedure, on the grounds provided for in subparagraph "b" of paragraphs 1 — 3 of part five of Article 26 of the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service", a copy of the conclusion of the military medical commission on unfitness for military service, certified in accordance with the established procedure, a military ID card, a national passport* with a translation into Ukrainian, certified in accordance with the established procedure; certificates of passing exams.

When submitting an application, original documents are presented.

Obtain an identity document confirming citizenship of Ukraine.

After the issuance of the Decree of the President of Ukraine on the admission of a person to Ukrainian citizenship, obtain a certificate of registration of the person as a citizen of Ukraine and submit an application for the issuance of a passport of a citizen of Ukraine.

Citizens of Russia, the Republic of Belarus, Armenia, Bolivia, Cuba, North Korea, Nicaragua, Sudan, Syria, Zimbabwe, and Venezuela may submit an expired national passport. Foreigners who acquired Ukrainian citizenship during martial law in Ukraine and submitted an obligation to take exams and continue to perform military service under a contract shall take exams within two years from the date of termination or cancellation of martial law in Ukraine.

How to acquire Ukrainian citizenship for a person who is/was serving in military service under a contract in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, the National Guard of Ukraine and has been awarded a state award of Ukraine

Contact the territorial unit of the State Social Insurance Institution in person at your actual place of residence/stay.

Submit documents:

Application for admission to Ukrainian citizenship (according to the established form, formed in the territorial unit of the State Migration Service, in 2 notes);

3 photos 35x45 mm;

a declaration of renunciation of a person's foreign citizenship (in the prescribed form);

a receipt for payment of state duty in the amount of UAH 8.50 kopecks;

In case of military service, the following documents are submitted: a service contract and a certificate from the place of service, a military ID card, a national passport* with a translation into Ukrainian certified in accordance with the established procedure, a document confirming the awarding of a state award;

obligation to pass exams within two years from the moment of acquiring Ukrainian citizenship**;

In the case of service and discharge based on a medical opinion due to unfitness for service, the following shall be submitted: a certificate from the place of service on the period of military service, a duly certified copy of the order on discharge from military service on the grounds provided for in subparagraph "b" of paragraphs 1 — 3 of part five of Article 26 of the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service", a duly certified copy of the conclusion of the military medical commission on unfitness for military service, a document on awarding a state award, a military ID card, a national passport* with a translation into Ukrainian certified in the prescribed manner;

When submitting an application, original documents are presented.

Obtain an identity document confirming citizenship of Ukraine.

After the issuance of the Decree of the President of Ukraine on the admission of a person to Ukrainian citizenship, obtain a certificate of registration of the person as a citizen of Ukraine and submit an application for the issuance of a passport of a citizen of Ukraine.

How to acquire Ukrainian citizenship for foreigners from among the persons specified in part twenty of Article 4 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Status of Foreigners and Stateless Persons", namely foreigners who provided instructional (shooting, tactical, and other) assistance to units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine in the ATO zone:

Apply in person to the territorial unit of the State Medical Service at the actual place of residence/stay. Submit documents:

Application for admission to Ukrainian citizenship (according to the established form, formed in the territorial unit of the State Migration Service, in 2 notes)

3 photos 35x45 mm.

declaration of renunciation of foreign citizenship (in the prescribed form)

temporary residence permit

national passport* with a translation into Ukrainian certified in accordance with the established procedure

obligation to pass exams on the basics of the Constitution of Ukraine, the history of Ukraine and the level of proficiency in the state language within two years from the moment of acquiring Ukrainian citizenship

Receipt for payment of state duty in the amount of UAH 8.50 kopecks.

When submitting an application, original documents are presented.

Obtain an identity document confirming citizenship of Ukraine.

How to acquire citizenship of Ukraine for foreigners from among the persons specified in part twenty-four of Article 4 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Status of Foreigners and Stateless Persons", namely, foreigners who, during the period of martial law in Ukraine, provide/provided rifle, tactical, radio, explosive, medical and other assistance to units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, including territorial defense units, volunteer formations of territorial communities, while being directly in the areas of hostilities

Conditions for acquiring Ukrainian citizenship:

three years of continuous legal residence after obtaining a temporary residence permit.

Apply in person to the territorial unit of the State Medical Service at the actual place of residence/stay. Submit documents:

Application for admission to Ukrainian citizenship (according to the established form, formed in the territorial unit of the State Migration Service, in 2 notes)

3 photos 35x45 mm.

declaration of renunciation of foreign citizenship (in the prescribed form)

temporary residence permit

national passport* with a translation into Ukrainian certified in accordance with the established procedure

certificates of passing exams on the basics of the Constitution of Ukraine, the history of Ukraine and the level of proficiency in the state language

income certificate

a receipt for payment of state duty in the amount of UAH 8.50 kopecks.

Original documents are presented when submitting an application.

Obtain an identity document confirming citizenship of Ukraine.

After the issuance of the Decree of the President of Ukraine on the admission of a person to Ukrainian citizenship, obtain a certificate of registration of the person as a citizen of Ukraine and submit an application for the issuance of a passport of a citizen of Ukraine.