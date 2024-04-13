How long will the war in Ukraine last — Scholz's forecast

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the war in Ukraine "will not be short", and the West will have to arm our country for a long time.

How long will the war in Ukraine last?

I have always said that Russia should not win this war. And it quickly became clear that it would not be a short war. We will have to supply weapons and ammunition to Ukraine for a long time, he said in an interview with TAZ.

At the same time, Scholz, answering the question of when the war in Ukraine might end, said that "no one can answer this question at the moment", while stressing that Germany will support Ukraine "as much as it is necessary". When asked what is Ukraine's strategy for victory, the chancellor answered — "to prevent Putin from winning this war."

Commenting on the possibility of a dialogue with Vladimir Putin, Scholz said that he last spoke with him by phone in December 2022, while not ruling out a dialogue with Putin in the future "when the time comes."

These conversations are helpful when you feel like you can make a difference. The Russian war at present speaks against this. In the past, I had several conversations with Putin, which were sometimes perceived critically. And I do not rule out further discussions in the future, — noted Scholz.

He specified that such a conversation could take place "when Russia understands that there will be no imposed peace, and Putin understands that he will have to abandon his campaign and withdraw his troops."

Germany and the war in Ukraine

Recently, Germany announced a new military aid package for Ukraine. In particular, the Armed Forces received demining machines, drones, rifles and 6,000 155-mm shells.

At the same time, BILD wrote that Germany's military aid to Ukraine turned out to be much less than the German authorities claim. Part of the 6 billion euros promised for military aid to Kyiv will go to other countries and to rearmament the Bundeswehr.

And recently, a scandal broke out in the country when 30 German deputies published an open letter demanding that Berlin stop supplying arms to Ukraine.