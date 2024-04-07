Scholz says war will end when Putin realizes that he cannot win on the battlefield
Scholz says war will end when Putin realizes that he cannot win on the battlefield

Source:  Reuters

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that Russia's war against Ukraine will end when Russian dictator Vladimir Putin realizes that he cannot win on the battlefield.

Scholz called on the West to help Ukraine

Scholz, speaking at a meeting of European social democrats in Bucharest, said the best way to prevent any escalation, including a potential conflict between Russia and NATO, was what he called effective deterrence.

The war in Ukraine ends when (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin decides to withdraw his troops. However, he will only make this decision when he realizes that he cannot win the war on the battlefield.

According to Reuters, the chancellor also called on the West to continue supporting Ukraine, saying that Germany will not stop its efforts to support Kyiv.

To date, Germany has provided Ukraine with 28 billion euros ($30.3 billion) in military support.

That is why we invest more in our own security and defense together as Europeans, so that no one dares to attack us. It also means putting aside narrow self-interest and building a strong and truly European defense industry, — Scholz said.

Scholz reacted sharply to Macron's statement regarding Western troops in Ukraine

European Pravda writes that Scholz reacted very emotionally to the statement of French President Emmanuel Macron about the possible dispatch of Western troops to Ukraine.

Sources told the publication that the discussion between the leaders of the countries took place in elevated tones. Scholz accused Macron of "trying to drag everyone into World [War] III."

Macron replied that "consensus is not needed on this issue." He noted that he wants to find and lead a group of "brave states" in which no one expected Germany.

