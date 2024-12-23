The editorial staff of the Defense Express publication concluded that the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, was able to reach a production rate of Shahed-136 of 2,000 drones per month.

Russia is producing more and more “shaheeds”

Journalists drew attention to a photo showing the wreckage of a downed drone with the number "Ы 11934".

What is important to understand is that it was launched by the enemy during the attack on Kharkiv on December 21.

If the numbers were without gaps, this means that the Russian Federation has already produced about 10 thousand "Shaheeds" at its own facilities in 2024. Because already in February 2024, drones with the index "Ы" had numbers of over 2,600, the editorial office of the publication emphasizes. Share

In addition, it is noted that the first case of such marking was noticed in July 2023.

According to analysts, initially the Russian army used "Shaheeds" with the index "M" — most likely these were Iranian-made drones.

However, last year, UAVs with the index "K" and sometimes "KB" appeared — these were assembled in Russia, but now the series is no longer found.

Russia reaches a new level in drone production

Analysts believe that Russian production of "Shahedi" in Alabuz has sharply increased its pace.

At the same time, it is not 1 thousand per month, because this is the average rate for the year, during which monthly volumes only increased. Share

What is important to understand is that as of the end of October this year, the number "Ы 7069" appeared.

And if the Russians don't "fiddle" with serial numbers, this indicates that the monthly production rate of "Shaheeds" by the end of the year in the Russian Federation reached about 2,000 units. Share

It is worth noting that in the past the figures were kept at the level of up to 1,000 drones per month.