The editorial staff of the Defense Express publication concluded that the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, was able to reach a production rate of Shahed-136 of 2,000 drones per month.
- Analysis of drone numbers indicates a sharp increase in production volumes.
- Russian production of "shaheeds" in Alabuz has significantly increased in recent months.
- Not long ago, Russia was producing up to 1,000 drones per month.
Russia is producing more and more “shaheeds”
Journalists drew attention to a photo showing the wreckage of a downed drone with the number "Ы 11934".
What is important to understand is that it was launched by the enemy during the attack on Kharkiv on December 21.
In addition, it is noted that the first case of such marking was noticed in July 2023.
According to analysts, initially the Russian army used "Shaheeds" with the index "M" — most likely these were Iranian-made drones.
However, last year, UAVs with the index "K" and sometimes "KB" appeared — these were assembled in Russia, but now the series is no longer found.
Russia reaches a new level in drone production
Analysts believe that Russian production of "Shahedi" in Alabuz has sharply increased its pace.
What is important to understand is that as of the end of October this year, the number "Ы 7069" appeared.
It is worth noting that in the past the figures were kept at the level of up to 1,000 drones per month.
It remains to be seen how the aggressor country managed to increase production so quickly.
