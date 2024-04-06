In recent days, more and more evidence has emerged that the Russian Federation has begun preparations for an invasion of Kazakhstan. Thus, Kremlin propagandists have already begun to depict Kazakhstan as an "enemy" of Moscow, and to call the country's president Tokayev "a puppet of the Anglo-Saxons."

Putin is trying to turn the Russians against the Kazakhs

Ukrainian journalist and blogger Denys Kazansky drew attention to the suspicious activity of Kremlin propaganda.

He notes that a two-part propaganda film was released on Russian television, which aims to inflame hatred of Kazakhstan within the Russian Federation.

Interestingly, the author of this tape is the deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Andriy Lugovoi, who, on the instructions of the Kremlin, poisoned oppositionist Oleksandr Litvinenko.

The film literally repeats the same technique used by Moscow against Ukraine.

However, this time the Kremlin blames Astana, not Kyiv, for Russophobia and fascism.

What's more, even the president of Kazakhstan, Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev, came under the influence of propaganda.

As Putin's henchmen lie, he is not just a "puppet of the West", but even a "participant of a great anti-Russian conspiracy".

Denys Kazansky suggests that Putin has really started to prepare the Russians for the future conflict with Kazakhstan and is using a familiar scenario for this purpose.

By the way, a volunteer from Kazakhstan, a soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Zhasulan "Jaz" Duysembin, in an interview with Online.UA, voiced an identical warning.

According to the soldier, Putin may attack his country to distract Russians from the shameful defeat of the Russian army on the Ukrainian front.

In Russia, there was talk of preparations for an invasion of Kazakhstan

On April 6, a recording of a message from the deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Andriy Gurulyov, was leaked online, during which he confirms that war with Kazakhstan is quite possible.

Kazakhs, having looked at Ukraine, are very worried that they are next... But they will be next... in principle, I think, the solution is already there, - said Putin's henchman. Share

On the same day, Gurulyov called his scandalous statement about Kazakhstan a fake and blamed Ukraine for everything, despite the fact that the leak of his message was published in Russia.