At the age of 16, Volodymyr Markin collected and transmitted to the Russian Federation information that was used for artillerymen in Ukraine. A teenager traded his future for a momentary gain, succumbing to the propaganda of the enemy.

How Russian special services recruited 16-year-old Volodymyr from Bakhmut

At the time of committing the crime against Ukraine and its people, Volodymyr Markin was 16 years old.

Markin was born on October 2, 2005 in Bakhmut, Donetsk region. Like most teenagers, he was involved in sports, studied at "Bakhmut Industrial College" on a budget place, majoring in "Finance, Banking and Insurance".

Volodymyr Markin (photo — hochuksvoim.com)

During the invasion of Russia, Markin remained in his hometown. At first, he could not believe in the beginning of the war, and his entourage mostly maintained a neutral position towards Ukraine and Russia. However, later, most of Markin's friends took a pro-Ukrainian position, condemning the aggression.

Despite this, Volodymyr chose a different path. Under the influence of the Russian media, he was fascinated by the image of "mighty Russia" and decided to cooperate with the occupiers. He got his first contacts with the Russian special services through an acquaintance, who, however, refused to cooperate due to fear of consequences. Markin, persuading her, got the curator's contact. Share

Cooperation began in March 2022, when the boy was promised "golden mountains": citizenship, training at a military college and money.

Volodymyr collected and transmitted to the enemy information that was used for artillery strikes, in particular on his native college. He has 16 incidents of firing on his conscience, including attacks that could have injured civilians.

Markin was arrested on August 16, 2022 and sentenced to 10 years in prison. However, in 2024 he requested an exchange as a prisoner of war.

The court granted his request, but Russia refused the exchange at the last moment. Now Markin is once again serving his term in a Ukrainian prison, abandoned by those who once promised him a brilliant future.

If, for one reason or another, you are still cooperating with the enemy and doing what Volodymyr was doing, you have a chance to stop this activity under certain conditions. Fill out a special questionnaire on the "I want to own" website and clearly follow the instructions received.

