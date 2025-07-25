How to prevent a terrorist attack during rallies — important rules

In recent days, many cities in Ukraine have been shaken by large-scale protests, during which citizens expressed their disagreement with the restrictions on the activities of the NABU and SAPO. Since the rallies took place against the backdrop of war, the threat of terrorist attacks by Russians has not disappeared, on the contrary, it has even increased. That is why it is important to follow a few clear rules that will help avoid the worst - the mass murder of peaceful Ukrainians.

How to prevent terrorist attacks during rallies

Ukrainian blogger Oleksiy Kopytko reminded of the relevance of this threat.

He drew attention to the fact that the Security Service of Ukraine almost daily prevents terrorist attacks by Russian special services in different parts of the country.

We cannot ignore the fact that for the enemy, rallies of Ukrainian citizens are actually an ideal place for attempted mass murder.

This can be prevented not only by SBU employees, but also by Ukrainians themselves, who consciously approach such a threat and its potential consequences.

What rules are important to follow:

Under no circumstances should you accept any transfers from unfamiliar people in crowded places; Under no circumstances should you receive any packages from unfamiliar people to be delivered to volunteers/military personnel/family members/unfortunate animals; Do not agree to do this even for monetary reward; If the police politely ask to inspect your belongings on the approach to the rally venue, politely cooperate with the police. If they ask rudely, rudely cooperate.