The former American leader, Donald Trump, in private conversations revealed the essence of his "peaceful" plan for a quick end to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Trump plans to betray Ukraine in order to end hostilities

As The Washington Post managed to find out, the idea of the ex-leader of the White House is to push Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team to transfer Crimea and the border region of Donbass to Russia.

Western analysts and experts draw attention to the fact that this plan would be a reward for the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and condone the violent violation of internationally recognized borders.

According to Donald Trump, both Kyiv and Moscow, they say, "want to save face and find a way out" of the current situation.

Moreover, the former US president cynically lies that in some parts of Ukraine people want to join the Russian Federation.

Politicians from Trump's entourage oppose such a plan

What is important to understand is that even the odious Republican's supporters are aware of the disastrous nature of his new idea of ending the war.

They warn Trump that such a scenario will only strengthen the regime of the Kremlin dictator and free his hands for new crimes in the international arena.

I spend 100% of my time talking to Trump about Ukraine... He has to pay the price. He will not be able to emerge as the winner, - Senator Lindsey Graham told reporters recently. Share

Trump campaign spokeswoman Carolina Levitt said the rumors about the former president's peace plan "come from unnamed and uninformed sources who have no idea what is going on or what will happen."