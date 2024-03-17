How Ukraine can defeat the Russia. The British authorities offered Kyiv a new plan

As the Sunday Times learned, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain Grant Shapps and the commander of the British army Tony Radakin gave advice to the top management and military commanders on the strategy in the war against the Russian Federation.

What Britain offered to Ukraine

As mentioned earlier, Shapps and Radakin held a meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov, as well as the new Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Radakin was excited that Syrsky could concentrate too much on land battles.

What is important to understand is that it was the British commander who for quite a long time did everything possible to shape Ukraine's strategy in accordance with Western military doctrine and the need to attack on land, in the air, and at sea.

In addition, it is emphasized that Britain's new plan for Ukraine consists in strengthening the defense of the East and strikes on the occupied Crimea.

Crimea is the key to success in the war

Tony Radakin believes that the key to Ukraine's success in 2024 lies in the strikes on Crimea and the Russian Navy.

He also drew attention to the fact that the attacks on Crimea and the destruction of Russian warships, in particular submarines, fall into the very heart of the "Russian mentality".

Grant Shapps believes that Putin should realize that he is losing not only his fleet, but also Crimea.

For almost 200 years, the Black Sea Fleet had the opportunity to conduct exercises in the Black Sea. Currently, there is not a single warship in the Black Sea. This gives us an idea of the scale of Ukrainian success in Crimea. Grant Shapps Head of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain

It is also worth recalling that the British Minister of Defense was forced to cancel his visit to Odesa after a warning from intelligence about a real missile threat from the Russian Federation.