How Zelenskyi influenced Johnson to continue aid to Ukraine — data from Politico

During his visit to Washington in December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi influenced the decision of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, regarding the continuation of aid to Ukraine.

What Zelensky said during the meeting with Johnson

The publication's sources note that in December, during a meeting with Johnson, Zelensky said that Ukraine would be able to survive without US aid until March-April. He emphasized that there would be no weapons later.

As Politico writes, the Speaker of the House of Representatives took the words of the President of Ukraine as a deadline for agreeing on aid.

According to the publication, after the visit of the Ukrainian president, Johnson instructed to prepare the draft law by the set deadline.

The preparation was carried out by the assistant speaker for national security, John Godges, who is the most active supporter of Ukraine in Johnson's office.

Politico points out that these events actually changed the position of Johnson, who since the beginning of his appointment in October 2023 was more strict about supporting Ukraine.

Aid package to Ukraine from the USA

On April 24, US President Joe Biden signed a bill on the allocation of more than $60 billion in aid to Ukraine.

On the same day, the Pentagon announced a billion dollar aid to Ukraine. It included missiles, artillery shells, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, MRAPs, HMMWVs, MANPADS, etc.

On April 20, the House of Representatives voted for the draft law: 310 congressmen spoke "for", "against" - 112. All votes "against" were Republicans. Then the bill was voted on in the Senate.

On April 24, Reuters, citing sources, wrote that Kyiv received ATACMS long-range missiles as part of the March package assistance in the amount of 300 million dollars. Moreover, according to Reuters, the Ukrainian side has already used these missiles.