Europe will return to Russian energy sources and lift sanctions against the Kremlin after the war in Ukraine ends, Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said. And Hungary is not going to give up Russian energy sources.
Points of attention
- Hungary, under Prime Minister Peter Magyar, is committed to continue purchasing Russian gas and oil for energy security and competitive pricing.
- Despite Russian aggression against Ukraine, Hungary believes it cannot abruptly change its dependence on Russian energy due to geographical and economic factors.
Magyar promised to continue buying Russian oil and gas
For its part, Hungary will continue to buy Russian gas and oil, as it did under Prime Minister Viktor Orban. His successor, Magyar, attributes this to geographical location and laments poverty.
So Magyar believes that Budapest depends on Moscow's energy, and this cannot be changed, despite Russian aggression against Ukraine.
Our EU neighbors must understand that Hungary is a landlocked country. We are still dependent on Russian oil, and this cannot be changed overnight. We have not had economic growth for years, and to grow we need cheap energy. Of course, we are doing everything we can to diversify our energy sources, but we cannot afford to let the competitiveness of our businesses continue to decline and the energy poverty of Hungarian families continue to increase.
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