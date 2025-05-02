"I fell in love." Sternenko's attacker made a statement in court

On May 2, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv remanded the suspect in the attack on activist and volunteer Serhiy Sternenko in custody until June 29. During the hearing, she revealed her motives.

What did the attacker of Sternenko say?

According to the suspect, she allegedly did not know the volunteer and did not follow his activities.

It is also worth noting that the woman has never been convicted before.

The suspect's lawyer, Anatoliy Yurchenko, also made a statement on this matter.

The latter claims that a person whom his client completely trusted suggested eliminating Sternenko, motivating this by saying that Sternenko allegedly works for the FSB and the arrivals in Kyiv were his fault.

The defense added that the woman had attended shooting courses and was preparing for an assassination attempt.

According to the suspect, the person who communicated with her on the Viber messenger introduced himself as an SBU employee. She later fell in love with him, even though she had never met him.

"At first I was intimidated, and then I fell in love with this person. But I didn't see the photo. We communicated on Viber, I fell in love with the words," the woman explains. Share

The court ordered the suspect to receive medical assistance for hemodialysis three times a week, as she is a group 1 disabled person.