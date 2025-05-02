"I fell in love." Sternenko's attacker made a statement in court

On May 2, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv remanded the suspect in the attack on activist and volunteer Serhiy Sternenko in custody until June 29. During the hearing, she revealed her motives.
The court ordered the suspect to undergo medical treatment three times a week, emphasizing her group 1 disabled person status, with the preventive measure chosen without the option for bail.
The case of the attacker's motives and actions in targeting Sternenko sheds light on the complexities and manipulations that can be involved in such criminal incidents.
What did the attacker of Sternenko say?
According to the suspect, she allegedly did not know the volunteer and did not follow his activities.
It is also worth noting that the woman has never been convicted before.
The suspect's lawyer, Anatoliy Yurchenko, also made a statement on this matter.
The latter claims that a person whom his client completely trusted suggested eliminating Sternenko, motivating this by saying that Sternenko allegedly works for the FSB and the arrivals in Kyiv were his fault.
The defense added that the woman had attended shooting courses and was preparing for an assassination attempt.
According to the suspect, the person who communicated with her on the Viber messenger introduced himself as an SBU employee. She later fell in love with him, even though she had never met him.
The court ordered the suspect to receive medical assistance for hemodialysis three times a week, as she is a group 1 disabled person.
It is also worth noting that the preventive measure was chosen without the right to post bail.
