Attempted attack on Sternenko. The attackers declared suspicion

On May 2, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine confirmed to reporters that the woman who attacked activist and volunteer Serhiy Sternenko had been charged with high treason and attempted murder. She was to be placed in preventive detention on the same day.

What did the UCP decide?

Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, the citizen was notified of suspicion of high treason and attempted murder of a well-known volunteer (Part 2 of Article 111, Article 15, Subparagraphs 6, 11, 12, Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), the department said in a statement. Share

In addition, it is reported that on May 2, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv will consider a petition to impose a preventive measure on the suspect.

As journalists managed to find out, Sternenko's attacker was born in 1979, originally from the Odessa region, but was registered and lived in Kyiv.

She rented an apartment in a residential complex in Kyiv where a public activist lives, and conducted visual surveillance of him.

She received the money for the assassination attempt from the Russian special services into her bank accounts.

Not today, you damned Russians. Not today. I'll dance on your graves again! — commented on the attempt on his life Serhiy Sternenko himself. Share

He is currently in the hospital because he was injured.