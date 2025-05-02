Attempted attack on Sternenko. The attackers declared suspicion

On May 2, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine confirmed to reporters that the woman who attacked activist and volunteer Serhiy Sternenko had been charged with high treason and attempted murder. She was to be placed in preventive detention on the same day.
- The attacker, born in 1979, received money from Russian special services for the assassination attempt.
- Despite the attempt on his life, Sternenko remains defiant and vows to continue fighting for Ukraine's freedom and sovereignty.
In addition, it is reported that on May 2, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv will consider a petition to impose a preventive measure on the suspect.
As journalists managed to find out, Sternenko's attacker was born in 1979, originally from the Odessa region, but was registered and lived in Kyiv.
She rented an apartment in a residential complex in Kyiv where a public activist lives, and conducted visual surveillance of him.
She received the money for the assassination attempt from the Russian special services into her bank accounts.
He is currently in the hospital because he was injured.
