They were preparing an assassination attempt on the family of a volunteer and a veteran of the Armed Forces. Ukrainian law enforcement officers neutralized the criminals
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

They were preparing an assassination attempt on the family of a volunteer and a veteran of the Armed Forces. Ukrainian law enforcement officers neutralized the criminals

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
They were preparing an assassination attempt on the family of a volunteer and a veteran of the Armed Forces. Ukrainian law enforcement officers neutralized the criminals
Читати українською

The SBU together with the National Police detained a group of racketeers who demanded money from a seriously wounded soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and his wife. The gang was neutralized in the Cherkasy region.

Points of attention

  • A joint operation by the SBU and the National Police replaced the attack on the family of a volunteer and a veteran of the Armed Forces.
  • Criminal groups planned to demand large sums of money from residents of Zhytomyr region.
  • The leader of the gang is a recidivist with a criminal past who faces up to 12 years in prison.
  • The perpetrators have already been charged with extorting money with threats of violence during martial law.
  • Law enforcement officers seized evidence of their crimes from the criminals, including cold weapons, cash and household appliances.

What is known about the detained criminals

According to law enforcement officials, the criminals planned to terrorize residents of Zhytomyr region and demand money from them. One of their victims was a serviceman who was seriously wounded on the front line and his wife.

The perpetrators demanded 3,000 US dollars from the couple as a "tranche", and in general planned to receive almost 1.5 million UAH for the so-called "thieves' cash register".

Photo — SBU

Having learned that the wounded soldier received compensation from the state, the criminals broke into his house. Threatening with a knife, they forced the couple to hand over money. In case of refusal, the racketeers threatened violence, property theft and murder.

Law enforcement officers detained three members of the group during another attempt to "extort" money. The leader of the gang turned out to be a recidivist who had previously been convicted three times for kidnapping, robbery and extortion. Another man and a woman involved in pimping became his accomplices.

During the searches, cold weapons, mobile phones with evidence of their crimes, cash and household appliances obtained by crime were seized from the perpetrators.

Photo — National Police of Ukraine

What is the punishment for the criminal gang?

Detainees were charged with suspicion under Art. 4 Art. 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (extortion with the threat of violence, committed repeatedly by a group of persons during martial law).

They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The operation was carried out by SBU employees in Zhytomyr region together with the National Police and under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
It pointed Russian missiles. The SSU detained a GRU agent in Chernihiv
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
SSU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Explosives were detonated near the district police station. The SBU exposed teenagers recruited by the Russian Federation
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
Explosives were detonated near the district police station. The SBU exposed teenagers recruited by the Russian Federation
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The SSU detained 5 Russian agents in Kyiv and Ternopil regions — they set fire to the cars of the AFU
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
SSU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?