They were preparing an assassination attempt on the family of a volunteer and a veteran of the Armed Forces. Ukrainian law enforcement officers neutralized the criminals

The SBU together with the National Police detained a group of racketeers who demanded money from a seriously wounded soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and his wife. The gang was neutralized in the Cherkasy region.

What is known about the detained criminals

According to law enforcement officials, the criminals planned to terrorize residents of Zhytomyr region and demand money from them. One of their victims was a serviceman who was seriously wounded on the front line and his wife.

The perpetrators demanded 3,000 US dollars from the couple as a "tranche", and in general planned to receive almost 1.5 million UAH for the so-called "thieves' cash register".

Photo — SBU

Having learned that the wounded soldier received compensation from the state, the criminals broke into his house. Threatening with a knife, they forced the couple to hand over money. In case of refusal, the racketeers threatened violence, property theft and murder. Share

Law enforcement officers detained three members of the group during another attempt to "extort" money. The leader of the gang turned out to be a recidivist who had previously been convicted three times for kidnapping, robbery and extortion. Another man and a woman involved in pimping became his accomplices.

During the searches, cold weapons, mobile phones with evidence of their crimes, cash and household appliances obtained by crime were seized from the perpetrators.

Photo — National Police of Ukraine

What is the punishment for the criminal gang?

Detainees were charged with suspicion under Art. 4 Art. 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (extortion with the threat of violence, committed repeatedly by a group of persons during martial law).

They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The operation was carried out by SBU employees in Zhytomyr region together with the National Police and under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office.