Il-76 plane wreckage. Experts confirm 50 DNA matches in remains of Ukrainian prisoners of war handed over by Russia

Expert tests confirmed that the DNA of the remains of almost 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war matched the 62 bodies that the Russians allegedly handed over from the Il-76 plane that crashed in January 2024.

This was reported by Bohdan Okhrimenko, head of the Secretariat of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Indeed, 62 bodies were returned to us in December. The SBU is conducting an investigation into this case. From families who have contacted the Coordination Headquarters, we know of almost 50 previous matches of the remains handed over by the Russians with the DNA of relatives.

Okhrimenko said that Ukraine received from the Russian side, according to their legend, the remains of bodies that were supposedly on the plane.

But the Coordination Headquarters currently has no evidence that they were there.

Recall that in early 2024, an Il-76 crashed in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, on which, as the Russian side claimed, there were 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war who were flying for an exchange.