IMF prepares new loan agreement for Ukraine
What is known about the new IMF plan?
Source:  Reuters

According to anonymous sources, Reuters reports that the International Monetary Fund will discuss in detail an agreement on a new $8.1 billion loan program for Ukraine in the coming days. Its main goal is to

to contribute to economic stability and support Kyiv's public spending amid the war.

Points of attention

  • In collaboration with the World Bank and the European Union, assessments are underway to determine the increased cost of rebuilding Ukraine, which is expected to exceed last year's estimate.
  • The IMF's focus on Kyiv's implementation of critical reforms like the labor code and budget adoption highlights the importance of meeting requirements for the new loan program.

What is known about the new IMF plan?

Insiders point out that the new program should actually replace the current IMF program of $15.5 billion.

The Foundation's management concluded that official Kyiv was able to successfully implement all the prerequisites for promoting the new program.

First of all, it concerns the submission of a draft law on the labor code and the adoption of the budget.

IMF representative Julie Kozak has already made a statement on this matter.

She warned that Ukraine's economic growth in 2026 is likely to be less than 2%. The main reason is Russia's war of aggression.

According to insiders, the World Bank, Ukraine, and the European Union are now close to completing an assessment of the cost of rebuilding the country.

It is quite possible that it will be made public in the coming days.

What is important to understand is that the amount will increase significantly compared to last year's estimate of $524 billion. The main reason is Russia's daily attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

