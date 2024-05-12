Immediate ceasefire in Gaza entirely depends on Hamas, says Biden

US President Joe Biden said that the agreement on the ceasefire in Gaza depends entirely on the Hamas group.

Under what conditions can a truce be reached in Gaza

According to Biden, if Hamas militants agree to release the rest of the hostages they are holding, a "ceasefire" will come "tomorrow".

As I've said, it's up to Hamas — if they wanted to do it, we could end it tomorrow. And the ceasefire would begin tomorrow. Joe Biden US President

Earlier this week, talks on a truce between Israel and Hamas in Cairo ended without results.

Israel has repeatedly refused to agree to a permanent cease-fire in Gaza until Hamas is defeated, even if all hostages are released. On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that "Hamas' proposal is very far from Israel's basic demands."

What is known about the negotiations between Israel and Hamas

Delegations of Hamas, Israel, the USA, Egypt and Qatar met in Cairo. Talks in the Egyptian capital have made some progress, but no agreement has been reached, two Egyptian security sources told Reuters.

A member of the Hamas political office in Qatar, Izzat al-Rishek, said that the Hamas delegation had left Cairo, confirming its agreement with the mediators' proposal for a ceasefire. The plan includes the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza and several Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Israel has said it is open to a truce but has rejected demands for an end to the war.

Earlier, Biden threatened to suspend the supply of weapons to Israel if he did go to continue the operation in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

The White House also believes that Israel's large-scale operation in Rafah will not contribute to the achievement of its goal — the defeat of the Hamas group in Gaza.