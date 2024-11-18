In 5 regions, they announced the cancellation of blackouts
Energy system of Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

According to the information of the leaders of 4 western regions, at the direction of Ukrenergo, the schedule of power outages was canceled in Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Zakarpattia and Rivne regions.

Points of attention

  • Cancellation of power outage schedules has been announced in key western regions of Ukraine including Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Zakarpattia, Rivne, and Ternopil, offering relief to the residents.
  • The recent attacks by the Russian army on critical energy infrastructure in Sumy and Odesa have led to power outages and disruptions in public services, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding energy facilities.
  • Ukrainian authorities are implementing blackout schedules in all regions following the recent military events, with two queues of shutdowns operating simultaneously from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. to ensure energy security.
  • The situation in Odesa remains critical as some areas still face electricity supply issues, resulting in the suspension of public transport services and closure of educational institutions.
  • Stay updated on the developments related to the cancellations of power outage schedules and the impact of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure to understand the ongoing challenges faced by the regions.

What is known about the cancellation of power outage schedules in the western regions of Ukraine

Good news from Ukrenergo. Schedules of hourly power outages in Rivne Oblast have been canceled for today. Although I note, the situation may change during the day, — said the head of Rivne OVA Oleksandr Koval.

"Lvivoblenergo", "Prykarpattiaoblenergo" and "Zakarpattiaoblenergo" also informed about the cancellation of schedules.

In addition, the blackout was also canceled in the Ternopil region.

After the massive missile and drone attack of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on November 17 and damage to many energy facilities in various regions, "Ukrenergo" gave instructions that on November 18, electricity blackout schedules will be applied in all regions of Ukraine.

Moreover, from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., two queues of shutdowns will operate simultaneously.

What is known about the consequences of the latest Russian attacks on Ukraine

As a result of the last night attack of the Russian occupiers on Sumy, critical energy infrastructure facilities were damaged, and the city lost its lights.

Meanwhile, Odesa also suffered from enemy attacks on November 17. The city still cannot restore electricity supply in the Kyiv and Primorsky districts.

In Odesa, 2 rounds of blackouts are scheduled during the day and the operation of the city's electric passenger transport has been stopped.

Educational institutions will also be closed in Odesa for at least two days — November 18 and 19.

