Emergency blackouts have been canceled in several regions of Ukraine

In Ukraine, they began to cancel emergency power outages. They were introduced due to the mass attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on November 17.

Where exactly are emergency power outages cancelled

As noted, by order of Ukrenergo, emergency power outages have been canceled in Kyiv. In addition, disconnections are no longer active in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

Power outages have also been canceled in Cherkasy region. In addition, according to DTEK, electricity was also restored to residents of Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions.

What is known about the mass attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine

Russian troops staged a massive combined attack on Ukraine in the morning of November 17. Electricity generation and transmission facilities throughout Ukraine were under attack.

As the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted, the Russian Federation launched about 120 missiles and 90 drones over Ukraine. Unfortunately, there is damage to objects from hits and falling debris.

In Mykolaiv and Odesa, there are casualties due to the attack. Railway workers were also killed in the Dnipropetrovsk region due to shelling by the occupiers. The most difficult situation with light in Odessa.

The Russian Federation also fired at DTEK thermal power plants during the attack on Ukraine.

This is already the eighth mass attack on the company's energy plants this year. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the DTEK thermal power plant has been fired upon more than 190 times.

According to the Minister of Energy Herman Galushchenko, the attack is aimed at electricity generation and transmission facilities.