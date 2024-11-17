Emergency blackouts have been canceled in several regions of Ukraine

In Ukraine, they began to cancel emergency power outages. They were introduced due to the mass attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on November 17.
- In Kyiv and some regions of Ukraine, emergency blackouts introduced after the massive attack by the Russian Federation have been cancelled.
- Russian troops staged a massive attack on electricity generation and transmission facilities in Ukraine, which caused damage and loss of life.
- As a result of the attack on the DTEK thermal power plant in Odesa and other regions, the eighth mass attack this year has already taken place.
Where exactly are emergency power outages cancelled
As noted, by order of Ukrenergo, emergency power outages have been canceled in Kyiv. In addition, disconnections are no longer active in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions.
Power outages have also been canceled in Cherkasy region. In addition, according to DTEK, electricity was also restored to residents of Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions.
What is known about the mass attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine
Russian troops staged a massive combined attack on Ukraine in the morning of November 17. Electricity generation and transmission facilities throughout Ukraine were under attack.
As the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted, the Russian Federation launched about 120 missiles and 90 drones over Ukraine. Unfortunately, there is damage to objects from hits and falling debris.
In Mykolaiv and Odesa, there are casualties due to the attack. Railway workers were also killed in the Dnipropetrovsk region due to shelling by the occupiers. The most difficult situation with light in Odessa.
The Russian Federation also fired at DTEK thermal power plants during the attack on Ukraine.
This is already the eighth mass attack on the company's energy plants this year. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the DTEK thermal power plant has been fired upon more than 190 times.
According to the Minister of Energy Herman Galushchenko, the attack is aimed at electricity generation and transmission facilities.
