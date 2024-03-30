The head of the German Finance Ministry, Christian Lindner, warned Western allies about the catastrophic consequences in case of weakening support for Ukraine and attempts to "freeze" the criminal conflict unleashed by Russia.

Why partners should not under any circumstances weaken their support for Ukraine

Lindner notedthat the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin wants to destroy peace in Europe and change internationally recognized borders with aggression against Ukraine.

Our peace and our freedom are at stake. Putin is not just worried about Ukraine, he wants to change the order of peace and freedom in Europe. He wants power over us to control our way of life and our prosperity, — warned the head of the German Finance Ministry.

He also added that the successes of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine will have catastrophic consequences for Western countries.

Anyone who gets tired of supporting Ukraine because it is too difficult or too expensive should think about the consequences. The danger of war would be closer to us, explains Lindner.

He also spoke about the initiative to "freeze" the conflict, which was proposed by the leader of the German SPD parliamentary group, Rolf Mützenich.

Russia committed war crimes. For Ukraine, this is existence as a state. And for people, it is often a matter of survival. Such a situation cannot be frozen, the head of the German Finance Ministry emphasizes.

The German minister added that such considerations regarding the "freeze" will not be accepted by states that feel threatened by Moscow, such as the Baltic states.

What Scholz says

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz once again confirmed his country's support for Ukraine.