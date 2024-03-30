The head of the German Finance Ministry, Christian Lindner, warned Western allies about the catastrophic consequences in case of weakening support for Ukraine and attempts to "freeze" the criminal conflict unleashed by Russia.
Why partners should not under any circumstances weaken their support for Ukraine
Lindner notedthat the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin wants to destroy peace in Europe and change internationally recognized borders with aggression against Ukraine.
He also added that the successes of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine will have catastrophic consequences for Western countries.
He also spoke about the initiative to "freeze" the conflict, which was proposed by the leader of the German SPD parliamentary group, Rolf Mützenich.
The German minister added that such considerations regarding the "freeze" will not be accepted by states that feel threatened by Moscow, such as the Baltic states.
What Scholz says
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz once again confirmed his country's support for Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-