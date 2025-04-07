In Kherson, two people were injured by Russian shelling

A pregnant woman and her child were injured in Russian shelling in Kherson on the morning of April 7. An enemy shell hit their house, and the mother covered her son with her own body.

Russian strike on Kherson: mother and child injured

This was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.

As noted, a 31-year-old Kherson woman and her son, who is about two years old, were trapped under rubble after an enemy shell hit their house. The mother covered the child with her own body.

The victims were pulled from the rubble. They are currently in hospital, where they are receiving all the necessary medical care.