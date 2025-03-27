Russian occupiers struck the center of Kherson — there are dead and wounded

Russian troops massively shelled the central part of Kherson on the afternoon of March 27, and two deaths are currently known.

The enemy massively shelled the central part of Kherson, the Kherson OVA said in a statement.

A 56-year-old injured man was taken to hospital. He had a previous mine-blast injury.

Due to the shelling, the city partially lost power supply, trolleybus traffic was temporarily stopped, and it is also known that one person died, the Kherson MVA reports.

Also, the head of the OVA, Alexander Prokudin, posted a video on Facebook about the consequences of the shelling.

The number of people killed in the massive shelling of the city center of Kherson has increased to two — it became known about the death of a man who was at a bus stop.

Civilian infrastructure and vehicles were also damaged as a result of the shelling.

As a result of the shelling, a carriage of train No. 110 Kherson-Lviv was damaged, the train departed with a delay of one and a half hours. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The workers and passengers were in shelter. We will replace the damaged carriage with a reserve one at the nearest stations, — Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

According to preliminary information, windows in the station building have been broken, and there is damage to power and water supply cables.

In Kherson, an ambulance crew that was helping a wounded man also came under Russian shelling, and a 33-year-old paramedic and a 63-year-old driver were injured. Share

It is reported that the medics were evacuating a 59-year-old man to the hospital, who had suffered a blast injury, concussion, and abdominal wounds. At that moment, the Russians attacked them.