Russian aviation bombed the Kherson region for the second time in a day — one person was killed and one was injured

For the second time since March 14, the occupiers launched a massive airstrike on the Kherson region, killing one person and injuring others, including a child.

Russia massively bombed the Kherson region

According to the investigation, on March 14, at around 9:00 PM, the Russian military carried out another massive airstrike on the Kherson region.

The enemy dropped eight guided aerial bombs.

Hits were recorded in the Kherson and Beryslav districts.

It is currently known that a 43-year-old man died in the Kherson attack. His body was removed from the rubble by rescuers. Another civilian was also injured.

A 14-year-old child was injured in the village of Tekstilne.

Private homes, vehicles, and other civilian infrastructure were damaged. Share

Information about the victims is being clarified.

This is the second massive airstrike on the region in a day, indicating targeted terror against civilians.