Russian aviation bombed the Kherson region for the second time in a day — one person was killed and one was injured
Ukraine
Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office
Kherson
For the second time since March 14, the occupiers launched a massive airstrike on the Kherson region, killing one person and injuring others, including a child.

  • The Kherson region in Ukraine experienced a second deadly airstrike by Russian aviation, causing fatalities and injuries among civilians, including a 14-year-old child.
  • The attack resulted in one person killed and others injured, with private homes, vehicles, and civilian infrastructure suffering significant damage.
  • This marks the second massive airstrike in Kherson within a day, revealing a targeted terror campaign against civilians by the Russian military.

Russia massively bombed the Kherson region

According to the investigation, on March 14, at around 9:00 PM, the Russian military carried out another massive airstrike on the Kherson region.

The enemy dropped eight guided aerial bombs.

Hits were recorded in the Kherson and Beryslav districts.

It is currently known that a 43-year-old man died in the Kherson attack. His body was removed from the rubble by rescuers. Another civilian was also injured.

A 14-year-old child was injured in the village of Tekstilne.

Private homes, vehicles, and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

Information about the victims is being clarified.

This is the second massive airstrike on the region in a day, indicating targeted terror against civilians.

