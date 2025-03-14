Russia bombed Kherson and shelled Belozerka with artillery — there are wounded

On the morning of March 14, Russian artillery massively shelled the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson region, where 4 people were injured. Also, at about 2 p.m., Russian aircraft bombed the regional center.

This was reported by the press service of the Kherson OVA.

A 50-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman required medical attention. They were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries, concussion, and contusions. The victims were hospitalized.

It later became known that another resident of Belozerka, who was hit by a Russian strike, had gone to the hospital. The 40-year-old man suffered a mine-explosive injury, a concussion, and a contusion.

In the morning, a 51-year-old woman who was on the street was injured as a result of shelling.

The Russians also struck the center of Kherson with a guided bomb, injuring one person.

Russian aircraft struck the center of Kherson with a guided bomb... Currently, one casualty is known. A 23-year-old Kherson resident went to the hospital with a mine-explosive injury. Doctors are examining him further.

They note that as a result of the attack, social facilities, commercial establishments were damaged, and civilian vehicles were destroyed.