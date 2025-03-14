Russia bombed Kherson and shelled Belozerka with artillery — there are wounded

On the morning of March 14, Russian artillery massively shelled the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson region, where 4 people were injured. Also, at about 2 p.m., Russian aircraft bombed the regional center.
Russia massively shelled the Kherson region: there are casualties
In Belozerka, Kherson region, the number of victims of Russian shelling has increased to four.
This was reported by the press service of the Kherson OVA.
It later became known that another resident of Belozerka, who was hit by a Russian strike, had gone to the hospital. The 40-year-old man suffered a mine-explosive injury, a concussion, and a contusion.
In the morning, a 51-year-old woman who was on the street was injured as a result of shelling.
The Russians also struck the center of Kherson with a guided bomb, injuring one person.
They note that as a result of the attack, social facilities, commercial establishments were damaged, and civilian vehicles were destroyed.
