Russia shelled Kherson and killed a civilian
Ukraine
Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
Читати українською

The aggressor country Russia terrorizes Kherson and all its residents daily. On the night of March 5, a 55-year-old man became a new victim of the enemy, who could not survive after another shelling by the occupiers.

  • The regional military administration reported on the extensive damage caused by Russian invaders, including attacks on residential buildings and private houses.
  • The incident on March 5 underscores the ongoing threat that Russia poses to the safety and well-being of the residents of Kherson.

The head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, spoke about the situation in the city and region.

According to him, on the night of March 5, the Russian invaders launched a new attack on Kherson.

As a result of shelling in the Korabelny district of the city, a civilian was killed, there were injuries, and houses were damaged.

That night, the enemy shelled the Korabelny district of the city, resulting in fatal injuries to a 55-year-old man.

Alexander Prokudin

Alexander Prokudin

Head of Kherson OVA

Information about the situation in the region was also clarified by the regional military administration.

They report that on March 4, Russian soldiers actively attacked the residential infrastructure of the region.

2 high-rise buildings and 7 private houses were hit by enemy fire. The Russian invaders also damaged cars. 6 residents of the Kherson region were injured.

