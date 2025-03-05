Russia shelled Kherson and killed a civilian

The aggressor country Russia terrorizes Kherson and all its residents daily. On the night of March 5, a 55-year-old man became a new victim of the enemy, who could not survive after another shelling by the occupiers.

Another civilian died in Kherson

The head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, spoke about the situation in the city and region.

According to him, on the night of March 5, the Russian invaders launched a new attack on Kherson.

As a result of shelling in the Korabelny district of the city, a civilian was killed, there were injuries, and houses were damaged.

That night, the enemy shelled the Korabelny district of the city, resulting in fatal injuries to a 55-year-old man. Alexander Prokudin Head of Kherson OVA

Information about the situation in the region was also clarified by the regional military administration.

They report that on March 4, Russian soldiers actively attacked the residential infrastructure of the region.