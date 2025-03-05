The Russian army attacked the AFU with over 2,200 attack drones

The situation on the front remains difficult, as the Russian occupiers are using many missiles and drones to attack. Despite this, over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders managed to eliminate 1,250 Russian soldiers and destroy a lot of enemy equipment.

Losses of the Russian army as of March 5, 2025:

personnel — about (+1250) people,

tanks — 10256 (+1) units,

armored combat vehicles — 21,304 (+6) units,

artillery systems — 24,087 (+23) units,

MLRS — 1306 (+0) units,

air defense systems — 1094 (+0) units,

aircraft — 370 (+0) units,

helicopters — 331 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 27849 (+108),

cruise missiles — 3085 (+0),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 39512 (+84) units,

special equipment — 3769 (+1)

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on March 4, 108 combat clashes took place at the front.

The Russian army launched two missile strikes using two missiles against the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, as well as 56 airstrikes, in particular, dropping 90 anti-aircraft missiles.

Moreover, the enemy carried out about 4,800 attacks, 185 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,234 kamikaze drones to attack Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers.