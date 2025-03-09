Russian drones attacked and wounded 7 Kherson residents

In Kherson, the number of people injured as a result of drone attacks by the Russian army has increased to seven.

This was reported by the Kherson MBA.

A total of 7 people received injuries of varying severity:

The victims, women aged 53 and 55, suffered mine and blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

A woman with a mine-blast injury and traumatic leg amputation is in serious condition.

A 55-year-old woman received a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel wound.

A 55-year-old woman diagnosed with blast injury and contusion.

A 19-year-old man suffered a mine-blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg.

A 50-year-old woman has injuries to her chest and arm.

Yes, one of the women is in serious condition in the hospital. Doctors are fighting for her life.