Russians killed a woman in Kherson and injured 10 more people

On March 2, the Russian army carried out an attack with drones on a shuttle bus in Kherson. According to the latest reports, one civilian was killed and 10 others were injured.

Russia continues to kill civilians

According to the press service of the Kherson OVA and the National Police, men aged 56 and 72, as well as a 66-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital with mine and explosive injuries.

They are currently undergoing a thorough examination at the hospital.

However, a little later, police representatives officially confirmed that the number of victims had increased to 10.

As a result of the shelling, one woman was killed and ten other citizens were injured to varying degrees. One of the men is in serious condition, the statement said. Share

As previously mentioned, on the night of March 2, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 79 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones.

Air defense forces managed to destroy 63 enemy targets.