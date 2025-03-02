Russians killed a woman in Kherson and injured 10 more people

On March 2, the Russian army carried out an attack with drones on a shuttle bus in Kherson. According to the latest reports, one civilian was killed and 10 others were injured.
Points of attention
- Air defense forces managed to destroy a significant number of enemy targets during the attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages.
- The situation in Ukraine remains tense as Russian forces continue to carry out destructive attacks on civilians.
Russia continues to kill civilians
According to the press service of the Kherson OVA and the National Police, men aged 56 and 72, as well as a 66-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital with mine and explosive injuries.
They are currently undergoing a thorough examination at the hospital.
However, a little later, police representatives officially confirmed that the number of victims had increased to 10.
As previously mentioned, on the night of March 2, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 79 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones.
Air defense forces managed to destroy 63 enemy targets.
It is also indicated that 16 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-