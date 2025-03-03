Russia has not abandoned its intention to seize Kherson and Zaporizhia regions — DIU

Russia is not abandoning plans to conduct assault and offensive operations in the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, said.
Points of attention
- Russian authorities are increasing the contingent of contract soldiers to carry out assault and offensive operations in the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions.
- The threat of assault operations on Ukrainian territory is escalating, with Russia planning to seize Kherson and Zaporizhia regions as 'new territories.'
- The likelihood of attacks on infrastructure involving artillery and rocket systems is on the rise, posing significant risks to the region.
Russia plans to seize Kherson and Zaporizhia regions
"In January, they fulfilled their recruitment plans by 107%. This issue remains relevant, and the Russian authorities have no problem with staffing the troops and replenishing losses," Skibitsky said.
He recalled that the enemy had identified the most urgent areas of combat operations — the Pokrovsky direction, Toretsk, and Chasiv Yar — to complete all the operations they had planned.
Answering the question of whether there is a threat of a Russian offensive in the southern regions, Skibitskyi said:
Regarding the threat of offensive actions on the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region, the representative of the GUR noted that here we must proceed from whether the Russian Federation will fulfill the task of reaching the borders of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
If Russia succeeds, the threat of any assault operations, reconnaissance operations increases, and in addition, this reduces the radius of combat use of the enemy's artillery and multiple launch rocket systems to strike our infrastructure.
Commenting on the issue of recruiting in the Russian Federation, he reported that the number of contract soldiers — "convicts" — in the Russian army this year will increase from 15% to 30%.
Skibitsky also reported that the large payments received by Russian contract soldiers allow them to replenish the army without any problems.
They are offered high salaries, a very large down payment, which they receive for signing the first contract. In most regions of Russia, it is over 2 million rubles. That is, a Russian serviceman who signs a contract, depending on the region, can receive from 20 to 25 thousand dollars literally at once.
