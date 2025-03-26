Russia massively shelled Kherson — there are wounded
Russia massively shelled Kherson — there are wounded

In Kherson, three local residents were injured as a result of Russian shelling on March 26.

Points of attention

  • On March 26, Kherson experienced Russian shelling that resulted in injuries to three local residents, including two from artillery fire and one from an enemy drone strike.
  • A 61-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman were among the injured, with the woman receiving on-site treatment and the man being hospitalized for shrapnel injuries.
  • In the aftermath of the attack, Kherson Regional State Administration provided updates on the condition of the injured individuals, highlighting the impact of the shelling in the region.

Russia shelled Kherson: there are wounded

This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration.

In the Dnipro district, two people who were on the street were injured as a result of artillery shelling. A 61-year-old man suffered an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg. He is in the hospital. A 56-year-old woman received a shrapnel wound to her shoulder. Medics provided her with assistance on the spot. The victim refused hospitalization.

A 53-year-old man from Kherson who was hit by an enemy drone was also taken to the hospital.

He was diagnosed with a mine-blast injury, shrapnel wounds to his abdomen and leg.

