Russia massively shelled Kherson — there are wounded

In Kherson, three local residents were injured as a result of Russian shelling on March 26.
Points of attention
- On March 26, Kherson experienced Russian shelling that resulted in injuries to three local residents, including two from artillery fire and one from an enemy drone strike.
- A 61-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman were among the injured, with the woman receiving on-site treatment and the man being hospitalized for shrapnel injuries.
- In the aftermath of the attack, Kherson Regional State Administration provided updates on the condition of the injured individuals, highlighting the impact of the shelling in the region.
Russia shelled Kherson: there are wounded
This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration.
A 53-year-old man from Kherson who was hit by an enemy drone was also taken to the hospital.
He was diagnosed with a mine-blast injury, shrapnel wounds to his abdomen and leg.
