In March, the budget of Ukraine received more than UAH 6 billion due to the blockade of the border

The Ukrainian budget received less than planned in March 2024 due to the blockade of the Ukrainian border by Polish farmers.
The blockade of the border by Polish farmers cost Ukraine more than UAH 6 billion
Due to the blocking of the state border, the state budget did not receive UAH 6.3 billion in March.
Danylo Hetmantsev, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, informed about this in Telegram
Ukraine will lose funds due to the blockade of the border by Polish protesters
Blocking roads near the Polish-Ukrainian border will result in the loss of UAH 6.5 billion in customs payments in March.
This was announced by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev.
Due to the blocking of the border, the budget did not receive UAH 7.7 billion in February.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-