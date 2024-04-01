In March, the budget of Ukraine received more than UAH 6 billion due to the blockade of the border

The Ukrainian budget received less than planned in March 2024 due to the blockade of the Ukrainian border by Polish farmers.

Danylo Hetmantsev, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, informed about this in Telegram

On the last day of March, we have the result of receipts to the budget for March 2024 from payments administered by the customs. The indicative indicator of the Ministry of Finance of UAH 49.662 billion was fulfilled in full by UAH 49.708 billion. Execution 100%. Despite the blocking of the state border, as a result of which the budget did not receive UAH 6.3 billion. Danylo Hetmantsev Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance

UAH 6.5 billion. Ukraine will lose so much in customs revenue as a result of blocking the border in March. This is one and a half fully equipped with all brigades.