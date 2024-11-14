In Moscow, conscripts began to be intimidated by banning them from leaving the country

Pressure on conscripts increased in Moscow. In particular, SMS messages were sent to them with threats about restrictions on leaving the country, and raids also resumed.

A "hunt" for conscripts has begun in the Russian Federation

As noted by rossMI, conscripts in Moscow receive SMS messages about the ban on leaving Russia and "other restrictions" for not appearing at the Military Commissariat.

The information is confirmed by human rights defenders, who note that such messages are sent even to those who did not appear according to electronic summonses, which do not yet have legal force.

Photo — rosZMI

According to the Russians, these messages are a method of intimidation to force the men to come to the military commissariats. However, Russian human rights activists warn that from 2025, after the introduction of the electronic military register, such restrictions may become a reality.

At the same time, conscripts are already threatened with criminal liability under Art. 328 of the Criminal Code (a fine of up to 200,000 rubles or up to two years in prison).

Also, raids on conscripts resumed in Moscow. According to rosZMI, on November 11, more than 200 people were detained in the Moscow metro and taken to the collection point on Ugreska Street. Only four of the 250 detainees were released from the assembly point that day.

Moscow has become the most dangerous place for conscripts! - said the representatives of the "Movement of Conscious Refusals". Share

In Moscow, students who have not registered for the military are not allowed to enter the university

As reported by rosZMI, guards blocked the entrance to the REU named after Plekhanov. In particular, several men could not go to the economics university in Moscow.

The passes didn't work, and security wouldn't let them in. One of the students said that he was asked to bring a summons to the Military Commissariat to prove that he registered, but it didn't even work. He can't go to school yet. Share

At the same time, the press service of the university stated that no such innovations were allegedly introduced.