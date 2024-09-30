Putin signed a decree on the autumn draft - how many Russians will be recruited into the army

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the autumn draft. In particular, 133,000 people will be drafted into military service from October 1 to December 31.
- According to Putin's decree, 133,000 people between the ages of 18 and 30 will be drafted into the Russian army this fall.
- The term of military service under conscription will be 12 months, and conscripts will be sent to deployment points of military units.
- The decree also provides for the release of military personnel whose term of service has already ended.
- Putin increased the size of the Russian army by 180,000 servicemen by signing a corresponding decree.
Also, according to the document, soldiers, sailors, sergeants and foremen whose term of military service has expired must be released from military service.
Volodymyr Tsymlyanskyi, Deputy Chief of the Organizational and Mobilization Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, announced that the term of military service under conscription will not change and will be 12 months, and the dispatch of conscripts from collection points is planned from October 15, 2024.
According to Tsimlyanskyi, "all conscripts will be sent for military service to the points of permanent deployment of units and military units on the territory of the Russian Federation."
In the Russian Federation, drafts into the army are traditionally held twice a year — in the spring and in the fall.
Putin increased the size of the Russian army by 180,000 soldiers
On September 16, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree increasing the number of servicemen in the Russian Armed Forces by 180,000.
Putin also instructed the government to allocate the necessary budget funds to the Ministry of Defense for the implementation of the relevant decree.
Thus, Putin increased the size of the army by 180,000 troops.
In December 2023, Putin also increased the size of the Russian army, bringing the number of servicemen to 1.32 million. Before a full-scale Russian invasion began in 2022, the Russian armed forces barely exceeded 1 million.
