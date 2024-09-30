Putin signed a decree on the autumn draft - how many Russians will be recruited into the army

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the autumn draft. In particular, 133,000 people will be drafted into military service from October 1 to December 31.

Putin ordered to recruit 130,000 conscripts into the army

According to the decree, Putin decided to call up 133,000 people for military service from October 1 to December 31.

We are talking about citizens of the Russian Federation between the ages of 18 and 30 who are not in the reserve and are subject to conscription for military service in accordance with Russian legislation.

Also, according to the document, soldiers, sailors, sergeants and foremen whose term of military service has expired must be released from military service.

Volodymyr Tsymlyanskyi, Deputy Chief of the Organizational and Mobilization Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, announced that the term of military service under conscription will not change and will be 12 months, and the dispatch of conscripts from collection points is planned from October 15, 2024.

According to Tsimlyanskyi, "all conscripts will be sent for military service to the points of permanent deployment of units and military units on the territory of the Russian Federation."

An exception will be citizens living in certain regions of the Far North and certain localities equated to them, where the draft will be held from November 1 to December 31. This is due to the climatic features of the mentioned territories, Tsymlyanskyi said. Share

In the Russian Federation, drafts into the army are traditionally held twice a year — in the spring and in the fall.

Putin increased the size of the Russian army by 180,000 soldiers

On September 16, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree increasing the number of servicemen in the Russian Armed Forces by 180,000.

Putin also instructed the government to allocate the necessary budget funds to the Ministry of Defense for the implementation of the relevant decree.

Thus, Putin increased the size of the army by 180,000 troops.