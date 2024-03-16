In Odesa the number of dead as a result of the Russian attack has increased

The number of dead as a result of the attack on Odesa on March 15 increased to 21, one more person died in the hospital.

In Odesa, the number of dead as a result of the attack increased to 21

As reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, one more employee of the State Emergency Service died of serious injuries in the hospital.

Currently, 21 people are known to have died as a result of yesterday's attack. More than 70 people were injured, and there are also those who are in serious condition.

According to the State Emergency Service, 39-year-old driver-firefighter Vitaly Alimov died in the hospital. The man was seriously injured as a result of a repeated enemy attack.

The doctors did everything possible, but it was not possible to save our colleague, he adds State Emergency Service. Share

Missile attack on Odesa on March 15: what is known

The Prosecutor General's Office reported that on March 15, around 11:00 a.m., the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a missile attack on Odesa.

Russian troops attacked Odesa with Iskander-M ballistic missiles, which were fired from the temporarily occupied Crimea.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The State Emergency Service reported that after the first strike, medics and rescuers arrived at the scene, then Russia struck again.

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service arrived at the scene of the impact and began extinguishing the fire, sorting out the rubble and searching for the injured. During the work, the enemy fired a rocket attack again, as a result of which the rescuer died.

As a result of enemy shelling, a three-story building of a recreational facility was destroyed, at least 10 private houses, a service station, a low-pressure gas pipeline, an ambulance and fire-rescue vehicles were damaged. Debris clearance is currently underway.