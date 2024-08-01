In Romania, new wreckage of Russian drones was discovered near the border with Ukraine

On July 31, new wreckage of Russian drones was found in Romania Čatalkioi District, Tulcea County.
Points of attention
- The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and Romania actively cooperate in tracking and responding to Russian drone attacks near the borders of both countries.
- Wreckage of Russian drones was found on the territory of Romania in the Čatalkioi district of the Tulcea county, which causes an increased degree of caution in the region.
- On July 25, the Romanian military raised F-16 fighter jets to check the territory for the possible fall of drone debris and actively implement security measures.
Wreckage of Russian drones was found again in Romania
As noted, elements of drones have been detected near the settlements of Plauru and Periprava, Tulcea county.
The Ministry of Defense emphasized that all the places where the wreckage was found are located outside the population centers, and no people or infrastructure elements were harmed.
There, they also strongly condemned the attacks of the Russian Federation on elements of the Ukrainian civil infrastructure, which are unjustified and seriously contradict the norms of international law.
What preceded it
On the night of July 24-25, around 1:20 a.m., residents of settlements in Romania above the Danube received an RO-Alert notification again, warning of a possible fall of debris.
The Air Force of Ukraine reported the movement of the Russian "Shakhed" in the direction of Izmail, Reni and Vylkovo between the beginning of the day and 01:30.
Note that similar notifications were sent at night from Tuesday to Wednesday.
Subsequently, the Ministry of Defense of Romania reported that were raised by F-16 fighter jets, and that they would send specialists to check the area around the village of Plauru opposite Izmail, as debris could fall there. The findings were not reported after that.
Already in the afternoon of July 25, the Romanian military found the wreckage of Russian drones near the village of Plauru, opposite the Ukrainian city of Izmail.
More on the topic
