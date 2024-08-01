In Romania, new wreckage of Russian drones was discovered near the border with Ukraine

On July 31, new wreckage of Russian drones was found in Romania Čatalkioi District, Tulcea County.

Wreckage of Russian drones was found again in Romania

As noted, elements of drones have been detected near the settlements of Plauru and Periprava, Tulcea county.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that all the places where the wreckage was found are located outside the population centers, and no people or infrastructure elements were harmed.

The Ministry of National Defense informed and continues to inform allied structures in real time about the situations caused by the attacks, remaining in constant contact with them, the department added.

There, they also strongly condemned the attacks of the Russian Federation on elements of the Ukrainian civil infrastructure, which are unjustified and seriously contradict the norms of international law.

What preceded it

On the night of July 24-25, around 1:20 a.m., residents of settlements in Romania above the Danube received an RO-Alert notification again, warning of a possible fall of debris.

The territory of our country is not the target of attacks by the Russian Federation, these messages are to inform the population that debris from destroyed drones may fall on the territory of Romania, the emergency services noted.

The Air Force of Ukraine reported the movement of the Russian "Shakhed" in the direction of Izmail, Reni and Vylkovo between the beginning of the day and 01:30.

Note that similar notifications were sent at night from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Defense of Romania reported that were raised by F-16 fighter jets, and that they would send specialists to check the area around the village of Plauru opposite Izmail, as debris could fall there. The findings were not reported after that.