In September, Russia attacked Ukraine every day with Shaheds. How much is destroyed

In September 2024, there was not a single day when the Russian occupiers did not launch suicide drones over Ukraine.

Russia attacks Ukraine every day with Shaheds

In total, the enemy launched 1,339 Shahed-type attack UAVs over Ukraine, of which 1,107 were shot down, and some were suppressed by EW.

This is evidenced by the analysis of data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On average, the Russians launched 44 Shaheds every day. The occupiers launched the most attack UAVs on September 14 — 72.

In September, there was not a single day without shahed launches.

Russia wants to significantly increase terror against Ukraine

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the NSDC, warns that one of the new goals of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation is to switch to an almost 24-hour mode of attacks on Ukraine.

According to Andrii Kovalenko, regular raids by Russian "shaheeds" are an element of intelligence.

For the enemy, the mentioned drones remain precisely striking weapons at short distances.

As for distant ones, the main function is reconnaissance. Increasing the production of cans also has its own purpose — they want to go on an almost 24-hour mode of attacks in the future, so that alarms in the regions become common. But this game can be played by two people, — the head of the CPD warns the Russian occupiers.

He also draws attention to the fact that the Russian air defense system, unlike the Ukrainian one, has a point nature and is not able to fully cover the aggressor country from UAVs.