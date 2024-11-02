In Spain, the liquidation of the consequences of the flood continues ― more than 200 people have died

At least 211 people have died in deadly floods that swept through a number of Spanish regions earlier this week.
Points of attention
- Over 200 people have tragically lost their lives in the deadly floods that struck various regions in Spain recently, making it the worst flood in Europe since 1967.
- The Spanish government has mobilized 5,000 military personnel for rescue and recovery efforts, marking the largest peacetime operation of the Armed Forces in Spain.
- The increasing frequency of extreme weather events in Europe, including the recent floods in Spain, is attributed to climate change, with scientists pointing to the warming of the Mediterranean Sea as a key factor.
- A woman was miraculously rescued after being trapped in a car park for three days in the Valencia region, highlighting the heroic efforts of the search and rescue teams amidst the devastation.
- As the search for missing persons continues and the death toll rises, Spain remains focused on mobilizing all necessary resources to address the aftermath of this tragic natural disaster.
The death toll from floods in Spain has increased
Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on November 2 that the government is sending 5,000 more troops to help with the search and rescue operation, in addition to the 2,500 already deployed in the affected regions.
This tragedy has already become the worst flood in Europe since 1967, when at least 500 people died in Portugal as a result of the natural disaster.
It is noted that during the search and rescue operation, the rescuers found the woman alive after three days of searching. It was locked in a car park in Montcad, in the Valencia region.
Floods in Europe have become more frequent: what is the reason
Scientists say that extreme weather events are becoming more frequent in Europe and elsewhere due to climate change.
As reported, in the south and east of Spain, floods caused by downpours led to the death of at least 205 people. There are also missing persons, their exact number is unknown.
