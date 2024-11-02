In Spain, the liquidation of the consequences of the flood continues ― more than 200 people have died

At least 211 people have died in deadly floods that swept through a number of Spanish regions earlier this week.

The death toll from floods in Spain has increased

Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on November 2 that the government is sending 5,000 more troops to help with the search and rescue operation, in addition to the 2,500 already deployed in the affected regions.

This is the largest peacetime operation of the Armed Forces of Spain. The government is going to mobilize all the necessary resources, as much as they will be needed. Share

Consequences of the flood in Spain

This tragedy has already become the worst flood in Europe since 1967, when at least 500 people died in Portugal as a result of the natural disaster.

It is noted that during the search and rescue operation, the rescuers found the woman alive after three days of searching. It was locked in a car park in Montcad, in the Valencia region.

Floods in Europe have become more frequent: what is the reason

Scientists say that extreme weather events are becoming more frequent in Europe and elsewhere due to climate change.

Meteorologists believe that the warming of the Mediterranean Sea, which increases the evaporation of water, plays a key role in increasing the torrential rains. Share

As reported, in the south and east of Spain, floods caused by downpours led to the death of at least 205 people. There are also missing persons, their exact number is unknown.