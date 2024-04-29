In Tbilisi, protests by opponents of the law on "foreign agents" resumed

An action against the draft law on "foreign agents" is taking place in Tbilisi under the slogan "No to the Russian law! Yes – Europe."

Protests in Tbilisi against the law on "foreign agents"

Representatives of the opposition, civil activists and ordinary citizens participate in the "European March", organized by the non-governmental sector and youth movements.

We want Georgia to be a member of the European Union, now we have a window for this process, which may close. This is a Russian law, and Russia has always been our enemy, treated us badly since the time of the "Georgian Treaty" and always opposed us. Therefore, we do not want anything to connect us with Russia, — said one of the participants of the "Echo of the Caucasus" rally. Share

The participants of the action surrounded the parliament with a symbolic "living chain". The Ministry of Internal Affairs urged those present to observe order.

The ruling party "Georgian Dream" reported that they were preparing for a response action. The deputy of the parliamentary majority, Mamuka Mdinaradze, said that, according to preliminary data, an unprecedented number of citizens will gather on Rustaveli Avenue on April 29, who support the draft law "On transparency of foreign influence", which is compared to the Russian one.

"Echo Kavkazu" writes that representatives of the parliamentary majority are likely to approve the draft law in the second reading on April 30.

