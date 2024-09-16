During the last few days, the countries of Central and Eastern Europe have been severely affected by heavy downpours and floods caused by Hurricane Boris.

What is known about the consequences of the devastating hurricane in the countries of Central and Eastern Europe

It is noted that the greatest destruction and damage was caused by the powerful hurricane in Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary.

It is emphasized that the natural disaster took the lives of at least 8 people in EU countries, there are also missing people. A number of settlements were under water.

In particular, in Austria , the region of Lower Austria was the most affected by bad weather, where one firefighter died while rescuing local residents from the flood.

25,000 rescuers and workers of other emergency services, as well as about 2,400 military personnel, were involved in eliminating the consequences of the hurricane and the flood caused by it.

The most critical situation as a result of flooding occurred on the Kamp River, where a dam burst in the area of the city of St. Pelten.

The situation in the capital Vienna itself is also tense. The area surrounding Vienna has been declared a disaster zone, with local authorities calling it an "unprecedented extreme situation".

At the same time, the river Vienna, which usually flows calmly, turned into a rapid stream and flooded bicycle paths and streets. The tracks of some metro routes are also flooded, and the operation of two of its lines is partially suspended. At least one highway is flooded. Train traffic in Austria is also severely disrupted.

At least one person died in Poland as a result of a natural disaster. According to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, 1,600 people were evacuated from Klodzko, one of the cities most affected by the flood.

In general, as Tusk noted, 17,000 residents were left without electricity. In part, Starlink satellite communications are used to support mobile phone signal and Internet connectivity.

In the southwest of the country, a flood on the Byala River breached dams and fortifications in the cities of Hlukholázy and Ladek-Zdrój. A helicopter was dispatched to assist in rescue operations in Wroclaw.

Train traffic between Poland and the Czech Republic has been suspended. The Polish-Czech border crossing at Golkovice was closed on Saturday.

The Institute of Meteorology and Water Management reported that a dam broke in the Polish city of Wodzisław-Słionski. The flow of water destroyed at least one house. A bridge collapsed in the same settlement.

In the southwestern town of Glucholazy, authorities said a local river had burst its banks and was flooding the town.

In the Czech Republic, three months' worth of precipitation fell in 3 days. Several people are considered missing.

Flooded houses in the Czech city of Jeseník. It is completely cut off, because roads and railway tracks are under water, the water is destroying houses.

The flood in the Czech Republic led to the evacuation of up to 10,000 people from a population of approximately 56,000 in the city of Opava.

At the same time, a total of 260,000 households across the country remained without electricity.

In Romania, six people died as a result of the flood. In the Galati region in the southeast of the country, four bodies were already found on Saturday, and two more deaths were reported on Sunday.

The city of Lypova, in the west, is closed from all sides and the next wave of flooding is still expected there.

More than 5,000 households in 12 cities were affected in Galati.

What is known about the consequences of bad weather in other countries of Eastern Europe

In Moldova, the Byk River overflowed its banks, which led to the flooding of transport links and the flooding of the Chisinau Opera and Ballet Theater.

The General Inspectorate of the Police of Moldova announced the flooding of roads in Chisinau, Straseni, as well as in the Kantemir and Leo districts.

13 settlements were left without electricity.

In Slovakia, as a result of heavy downpours and floods, the water level in the Slovak section of the Danube continues to rise.

In Hungary, a record amount of water is flowing to the river island of Szigetköz. The flood alert was raised in Budapest after midnight.

From Tuesday, only vehicles participating in the defense will be able to enter Margit Island on the Danube in Budapest, and pedestrian traffic will also be restricted.

In Germany, some streets in Bavaria were flooded. Upper Bavaria, Lower Bavaria and Upper Palatinate are currently the most affected.

The water level is also rising in eastern Germany, although the situation is less critical there.