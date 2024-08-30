The Czech company Czechoslovak Group was forced to reveal one of the countries from which it purchases 155-mm artillery shells for Ukraine.

What is known about the purchase and transfer of artillery ammunition by the Czech Republic to Ukraine

It is noted that until recently, information regarding the procurement of ammunition for Ukraine by the coalition of European partners led by the Czech Republic was not disclosed.

It was only known that ammunition is purchased in countries that also have close ties with Russia.

However, the Czech Czechoslovak Group was forced to confirm that it buys part of the ammunition for Ukraine from Turkey.

It is emphasized that the company was forced to reveal the supplier in response to attempts of informational attacks in its own direction.

Representatives of the Czechoslovak Group note that among Czech officials and the media, documents with price proposals for 155-mm high-explosive artillery shells costing 2.7 thousand dollars per piece are being circulated.

However, as part of the Czech initiative, ammunition is purchased at a price of 3.2 thousand dollars per unit.

We fundamentally reject false attacks that undermine the Czech Munitions Initiative. Read more 👉 https://t.co/UxWhJd8EdS pic.twitter.com/othvzZ6xDz — Czechoslovak Group (@CSG_HOLDING) August 29, 2024

What affects the purchase price of ammunition for Ukraine within the framework of the Czech initiative

The difference between the price tags is about $750 difference. This became a reason for possible charges.

The Czechoslovak Group emphasized that these offers are indicative and not contractual.

It is noted that there is also a significant difference between the manufacturer's price and the customer's price, as all transport costs for transporting explosive military cargo, insurance for such an operation, as well as taxes and duties should be added to this.

The price also includes the cost of the container. In addition, there are non-public costs, such as the replacement of some ammunition components with components of new production.

The Czech company recognizes that this price difference is its fair and reasonable profit. But it emphasizes that it is "not a simple intermediary or reseller, but provides a rather complex service with significant added value, using its long-standing know-how in the field of trade in military materials