The President of the Czech Republic did not rule out Ukraine joining NATO in the face of Russian aggression

The President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, does not rule out Ukraine's accession to NATO, even under the conditions of Russia's occupation of part of the Ukrainian territories.
Points of attention
- The President of the Czech Republic does not rule out Ukraine's accession to NATO even in the face of Russian aggression and occupation of Ukrainian territories.
- Petr Pavel emphasizes the importance of Ukraine and Russia reaching agreements to end the conflict as a possible step towards Ukraine joining NATO.
- The Czech Republic firmly believes that changing international borders through aggression is unacceptable and violates international law.
- Pavel highlights historical precedents, like Germany's division, to suggest that there are technical and legal solutions for Ukraine to join NATO without escalating conflicts with Russia.
- The eventual peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow, with the involvement of key international partners, are seen as crucial for resolving the Ukrainian crisis and potentially paving the way for NATO membership.
Will Ukraine be able to become a member of NATO in the conditions of Russia's occupation of part of the territories
Pavel said that he expects to reach agreements between Ukraine and Russia to end the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin in the coming years.
Such an agreement would secure for the aggressor country the occupation of part of the Ukrainian territories, but without the recognition of Russian sovereignty over them by Western states.
The President of the Czech Republic emphasized that Germany was once divided, but despite this, West Germany was a member of NATO.
How Pavel sees the likely end of the war and Ukraine's accession to NATO
In his opinion, this is possible after Kyiv and Moscow go to negotiations, realizing that the war cannot continue.
The USA, China and the European Union should make a significant contribution to this.
