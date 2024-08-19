The President of the Czech Republic did not rule out Ukraine joining NATO in the face of Russian aggression

The President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, does not rule out Ukraine's accession to NATO, even under the conditions of Russia's occupation of part of the Ukrainian territories.

Will Ukraine be able to become a member of NATO in the conditions of Russia's occupation of part of the territories

Pavel said that he expects to reach agreements between Ukraine and Russia to end the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin in the coming years.

Such an agreement would secure for the aggressor country the occupation of part of the Ukrainian territories, but without the recognition of Russian sovereignty over them by Western states.

I do not think that the complete restoration of control over the entire territory is a necessary condition. If there is a demarcation, even of the administrative border, then we can consider this administrative border as temporary and accept Ukraine into NATO on the territory it will control at that time, - explains Pavel.

The President of the Czech Republic emphasized that Germany was once divided, but despite this, West Germany was a member of NATO.

Therefore, I think that there is a solution, both technical and legal, to allow Ukraine to join NATO without involving NATO in a conflict with the Russian Federation, - noted Pavel. Share

How Pavel sees the likely end of the war and Ukraine's accession to NATO

In his opinion, this is possible after Kyiv and Moscow go to negotiations, realizing that the war cannot continue.

The USA, China and the European Union should make a significant contribution to this.