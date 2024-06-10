According to Nazar Voloshin, the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" armed forces, the occupying army of the Russian Federation does not stop trying to attack the defensive positions of the Ukrainian military. And the direction of the fiercest fighting remains the Pokrovska district in Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- The direction of the fiercest battles with the Russian army remains the Pokrovska district in Donetsk region, as reported by the spokesman of the 'Khortytsia' armed forces.
- The Ukrainian military repelled 220 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk region over the past week, facing intense artillery fire and challenging conditions on the front line.
- According to Ukrainian military sources, soldiers have had to utilize the bodies of fallen Russian occupiers for additional protection due to the inability to evacuate them amidst the ongoing shelling.
- The occupying army of the Russian Federation continues to shell Ukrainian defensive positions in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions, intensifying their efforts to break through the defense.
- Despite being outnumbered in terms of manpower, the Ukrainian forces are taking measures to prevent Russian troops from advancing deep into Ukrainian territories, showing resilience and determination in the face of adversity.
What is known about the situation on the eastern front
The spokesman of the "Khortytsya" OPSGT emphasized that the occupation army of the Russian Federation currently outnumbers the Ukrainian military in terms of manpower.
In particular, according to him, on one of the directions, the 47th OMB "Magura" repels the attacks of three brigades of Russian invaders at once.
Voloshyn added that 220 enemy attacks were repelled by the Ukrainian military in the Pokrovsk region during the last week.
What the Ukrainian military says about the losses of the Russian occupiers at the front
According to the Ukrainian military in a comment to Business Insider journalists, the Ukrainian military at the front line often has to be in trenches and parapets next to the bodies of the killed Russian occupiers, who are unable to evacuate.
In particular, according to one of the veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war from the USA, after capturing one of the trenches of the Russian occupiers, he and his comrades had to make a kind of parapet from the bodies of the fallen invaders for additional protection and to prevent rats from breeding in the trench.
However, as other fighters say, stacking the dead Russians outside near the trench is not the worst option.
Sometimes, after capturing the Russian trenches, the Ukrainian military has to sit and sleep on sacks with the corpses of Russians.
All because of intense artillery shelling, which does not even make it possible to take the bodies out of the dugouts, let alone evacuate them to the rear.
