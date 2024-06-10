According to Nazar Voloshin, the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" armed forces, the occupying army of the Russian Federation does not stop trying to attack the defensive positions of the Ukrainian military. And the direction of the fiercest fighting remains the Pokrovska district in Donetsk region.

What is known about the situation on the eastern front

The enemy army does not stop trying, continues to shell the positions of our defenders. The enemy stepped up its efforts, in particular, in the Pokrovsky direction. During the last two weeks, the most intense and fierce fighting has been going on in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions. The enemy is trying to break through the defense of our troops on a narrow section of the front in the area of Staromykhailivka-Berdychi settlements with their most prepared units, Voloshyn said. Share

The spokesman of the "Khortytsya" OPSGT emphasized that the occupation army of the Russian Federation currently outnumbers the Ukrainian military in terms of manpower.

In particular, according to him, on one of the directions, the 47th OMB "Magura" repels the attacks of three brigades of Russian invaders at once.

Voloshyn added that 220 enemy attacks were repelled by the Ukrainian military in the Pokrovsk region during the last week.

These are the settlements of Kalinove, Yevgenivka, Sokil, Nevelske, Yasnobrodivka, Umanske and Novoselivka. Our defenders are taking measures to prevent Russian troops from advancing deep into our territories. Yesterday, more than 260 occupiers were killed and wounded in this direction, - noted the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OPSGT. Share

What the Ukrainian military says about the losses of the Russian occupiers at the front

According to the Ukrainian military in a comment to Business Insider journalists, the Ukrainian military at the front line often has to be in trenches and parapets next to the bodies of the killed Russian occupiers, who are unable to evacuate.

In particular, according to one of the veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war from the USA, after capturing one of the trenches of the Russian occupiers, he and his comrades had to make a kind of parapet from the bodies of the fallen invaders for additional protection and to prevent rats from breeding in the trench.

We took the bodies of the Russians who were in the trenches and then placed them on the opposite side of the trench, opposite the new Russian positions. It's like hollow sandbags - that's what we use them for, - says the soldier. Share

However, as other fighters say, stacking the dead Russians outside near the trench is not the worst option.

Sometimes, after capturing the Russian trenches, the Ukrainian military has to sit and sleep on sacks with the corpses of Russians.

All because of intense artillery shelling, which does not even make it possible to take the bodies out of the dugouts, let alone evacuate them to the rear.