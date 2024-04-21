In the Tyumen region of the Russian Federation, the water level rose critically during the day due to flooding — video

The situation in Russia against the background of large-scale floods continues to deteriorate rapidly.

Russia is increasingly flooded with water

As noted, the water level in the Ishim River in the Tyumen region rose by 140 cm during the day, reaching 1,015 cm. The local authorities say that this is not yet the peak of the water level.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations said that more than three thousand people were evacuated in the Tyumen region due to flooding. More than 400 of them are in temporary accommodation.

At the moment, 17 settlements and four garden associations, 98 residential buildings, 444 summer houses, and 646 homesteads have been flooded in the region. Some settlements are cut off from civilization by high water — including the village of Sinytsyna of the Ishim district, the villages of Pishchane, Mala Chencher, and the village of Ognivo of the Kazan district.

Another dam was destroyed in Russia

As a result of a large-scale flood in the city of Tomsk, Tomsk Region, an embankment dam near the Communal Bridge across the Tom River partially collapsed.

In addition, it is emphasized that the water level in the river continues to rise.

The local authorities also declare a threat of emergency due to floods that occurred in the Novosibirsk region on the Ini, Berdi, Tara and Tartas rivers.