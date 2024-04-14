In Russian Kurgan region, the water level has risen critically due to a large-scale flood

In the Kurgan region, the peak of flooding is predicted today. Residents are urged to leave their homes.

What is known about the situation in the Kurgan region of the Russian Federation

According to rosZMI, the peak of flooding is predicted in the Kurgan region on April 14.

In the village of Temlyakovo, the bridge was washed away and carried by the current to Kurgan. Currently, they are trying to catch it so that it does not become the cause of clogging.

In addition, the water level in the Tobol River near Kurgan is rising, now it is about five meters.

All residents whose homes fall into the flood zone are asked to leave their homes. The authorities said that electricity and gas will be forcibly turned off to avoid accidents and accidents.

The state of emergency due to flooding has been in effect in the region since April 8. The water is now moving to the Prytobolny, Ketiv, Bilozersky districts and Kurgan itself. In the regional capital, efforts are being made to strengthen dams and additional water-filling dams are being laid.

What is known about the flooding of Russia

According to the latest data, on April 12, the authorities of the Russian Federation had to evacuate the village of Kaminsky in the Kurgan region of Russia. It was there that the water level rose by 1.4 meters overnight.

As the local governor Vadym Shumkov stated, the flood may soon reach Kurgan.

Moreover, it is reported that in Orenburg the water level in the Ural River has risen to 1143 cm, the flood has reached apartment buildings. About 3,000 more houses were flooded overnight in the Orenburg region, mass evacuations are underway.

Also, as reported by local telegram channels, the flood has already reached Western Siberia — three regions are currently flooded. Currently, it is known that the water level in the Tom River, on which Tomsk and Kemerovo are located, has risen significantly.

Due to a large-scale flood and the procrastination of local authorities, Russian Orenburg is rapidly going under water. Russian mass media and local Telegram channels report that as of the morning of April 13, within 4 hours, the water level rose by 9 centimeters and reached the mark of 1,180 cm.