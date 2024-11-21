According to the order of "Ukrenergo", updated power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine during November 21.

How the blackout schedules will work in Ukraine during November 21

It is noted that during the day the lights will be turned off in three or four queues of subscribers at the same time.

Today, November 21, in most regions, the scope of consumption restriction measures has changed, Ukrenergo notes. Share

In the future, they will be applied as follows:

14:00 — 19:00 — three queues of shutdowns;

19:00 — 22:00 — one round of shutdowns.

What is known about the cancellation of emergency blackouts in Ukraine

On the morning of November 21, on the instructions of "Ukrenergo", emergency shutdowns were implemented:

Kyiv city and Kyiv region;

Sumy;

Zhytomyrska;

Poltava;

Chernihivska;

Odesa;

Dnipropetrovsk;

Donetsk regions.