According to the order of "Ukrenergo", updated power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine during November 21.
- Ukraine has implemented updated power outage schedules starting from November 21, affecting consumers with three to four queues of shutdowns at the same time.
- The scope of application of measures to limit light consumption has been changed, ranging from 14:00 to 22:00 in most regions of Ukraine.
- Consumers not classified as critical infrastructure facilities are now divided into 6 queues with varying outage schedules, lasting up to 12 hours a day.
- The blackout schedules vary based on the number of queues, with different durations of restrictions that range from 4 hours to over 12 hours per day.
- Emergency blackouts were recently implemented in several regions of Ukraine, with specific instructions from Ukrenergo affecting areas like Kyiv city, Sumy, Zhytomyrska, and more.
How the blackout schedules will work in Ukraine during November 21
It is noted that during the day the lights will be turned off in three or four queues of subscribers at the same time.
In the future, they will be applied as follows:
14:00 — 19:00 — three queues of shutdowns;
19:00 — 22:00 — one round of shutdowns.
What is known about the cancellation of emergency blackouts in Ukraine
On the morning of November 21, on the instructions of "Ukrenergo", emergency shutdowns were implemented:
Kyiv city and Kyiv region;
Sumy;
Zhytomyrska;
Poltava;
Chernihivska;
Odesa;
Dnipropetrovsk;
Donetsk regions.
Consumers of each region that do not belong to the list of critical infrastructure objects are divided into 6 queues (groups).
Applying limits to three queues means that half of consumers in each region are on hourly outage schedules.
Four queues — restrictions of up to 70% of consumers in each region. When oblenergo applies one round of blackout schedules, it means 4 hours of restrictions per day, two rounds — 8 hours of restrictions, three rounds — 12 hours of restrictions, four rounds — more than 12 hours of restrictions.
