In Ukraine, there was a failure of the payment systems, "Diya" and "Nova Poshta" - what is known

On the morning of April 26, many Ukrainians faced a new problem — a large-scale failure in the operation of banking terminals and other services, including state ones. In addition, users cannot use the "Diya" application.

What is known about the large-scale failure

Ukrainians complain that they cannot use the Nova Poshta application.

According to them, during use, shipment data is displayed incorrectly, and requests regarding the route of parcels are not processed.

Moreover, it is indicated that the payment option for services does not work.

Later, it became known that Nova Poshta services were temporarily unavailable due to technical difficulties on the contractor's side.

We emphasize that this is not a hacker attack. As of 9:00, the problem has been resolved. We expect all services to be restored approximately by 10:00. We will notify you about the update in due course, the company said. Share

"Diya" also failed. While using the application, a message appears stating that an error has occurred.

Photo: screenshot

According to representatives of "Diya", the failure occurred due to technical updates at one of the large data centers.

What is important to understand is that in all regions of Ukraine there are failures in the operation of payment terminals — it is impossible to top up the card, payment systems do not work.

Against the backdrop of recent events, People's Deputy Oleksandr Fedienko urged Ukrainians to take paper documents with them until the problem is resolved.