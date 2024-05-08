India detains four people for recruiting mercenaries for war against Ukraine

Law enforcement officers of India have arrested four people who were engaged in recruiting mercenaries to send them to the war against Ukraine.

Four Indians were recruiting mercenaries for the war against Ukraine

It is noted that the four arrested worked as translators and helped future mercenaries issue visas and book airline tickets.

CBI HAS ARRESTED FOUR ACCUSED IN A CASE RELATED TO TRAFFICKING OF INDIAN NATIONALS FOR COMBAT ROLE IN RUSSIAN ARMY pic.twitter.com/YbDkFtWC9N — Central Bureau of Investigation (India) (@CBIHeadquarters) May 8, 2024

The law enforcement officers assured that the investigation is ongoing regarding other defendants who are part of the international human trafficking network. Back in March, it was stated that about 35 Indian citizens were tricked into Russia for further participation in the war against Ukraine.

Reuters writes that the families of two Indian citizens who have already died on the side of the Russian Federation said that their husbands wanted to work in the Russian army as "helpers". The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India reported that each case was "hotly discussed" with Russia.

In early March, an extensive human trafficking network was exposed in India, the participants of which lured young Indians to Russia with promises of employment. They should be forced to fight against Ukraine. India's Central Bureau of Investigation found that approximately 35 Indians went to the Russian Federation under this scheme. At least two men who went to Russia to work as "helpers" in the army died in the war. However, the Indian embassy in the Russian Federation confirmed only one of these deaths.

Russia is recruiting mercenaries for the war against Ukraine

In the summer of 2023, it became known that residents of Nepal who came to the Russian Federation to study were being recruited for the war against Ukraine. The main argument for making such a decision is money.

In December, Nepal issued an official statement calling on Moscow to stop recruiting its citizens for the war and to return the bodies of those who had already died.

A mercenary of the Russian army from Somalia, Muhammad Adil, was captured by the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the beginning of January 2024. Online.ua journalists managed to ask the captured foreigner why he came to Russia, how he got into the occupier's army, how much he trained before he got to the front line, and which of his decisions he regrets.

After arriving in the Russian Federation, he got a job at a factory but soon saw an advertisement for the Russian army on the street and signed a contract on December 3, 2023.